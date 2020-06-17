Twelve make it to state rodeo

Twelve members of the American Falls, Aberdeen and Rockland high school rodeo club are heading to the state rodeo, which is being held this week in Blackfoot, from Saturday, June 13 to Saturday, June 20.

Lili Bell is going to state in breakaway roping after taking second in the district. She also took second in team roping, and will be going to state in that competition as well. Her third event will be…

