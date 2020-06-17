New Aberdeen police officer, reserve officer sworn in

The city of Aberdeen received more help when a new officer, Denton Christensen, and a reserve officer, Brook Ferro, took the oath of office at the city council meeting Tuesday, June 9. City council members were practicing social distancing, but a crowd gathered in the back of the room and in the hall in support of the two new officers.

Ferro was sworn in first and she thanked everyone that was there to support her in this new adventure. The back of the room was cleared and the crowd in the hallway was allowed…

