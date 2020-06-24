Brent Permann Brent Eugene Permann passed away in his home at age 66. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Ferguson Permann; sister, Chana Permann Smith; brother, Steve Permann; sister, Brenda Permann Foster; brother, Richard Permann; sister, Teressa Permann Pape; daughter, Kristina Permann Murray; son, Jacob Permann; daughter, Emily Permann Weise; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

