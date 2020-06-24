Kathleen Gambill Dehriny The family of Kathleen Gambill Dehriny, with heavy hearts, announces the passing of their beloved Kathleen of natural causes in her home in Boise, ID. She is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Hazel Gambill of Aberdeen; four brothers, Furchase, Dale, Mike and Vernon; and a sister, Euthana. She and her late ex-husband Jay Roger Westfall had three adoring children, Kimberly Ann, Jay Ruan and Gregory Franklin Westfall that blessed them with five grandchildren, David Cody, Sheridan and Nick Harris, Raymond Hernandez and Katelyn Bassett, along with three great-grandchildren. Kathleen leaves behind her husband of 15 plus years Matthew Dehriny. She and Matt launched and ran a successful business “Top of the Stack”. Her selfless caring spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Born 2-8-54 in American Falls. Passed 6-10-20 in Boise.

