The Aberdeen School District is seeking to hire: High School JV Girls Basketball Coach (Volunteer), High School C-Team Girls Basketball Coach (Volunteer), Middle School Volleyball Coach, Middle School Girls Basketball Coach, Middle School Boys Basketball Coach, Substitute Teachers(S). Applications can be obtained from the District Office or at www.aberdeen58.org, or by calling 208-397-4113. Employment contingent upon clearance of background check. EOE Closing date for positions will be until filled.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!