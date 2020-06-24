Power County Deputy Assessor-General Statement of Duties: Performs a variety of technical, clerical and mapping duties related to the updating and monitoring of changes in ownership and property descriptions. This position is responsible for learning the process associated with the identification and valuation of real and personal property within Power County. Provides service to customers on the telephone or in person, responding to their questions and/or directing them to proper authority as required. Cross training is an important function of the Power County Assessor’s Office. Other duties are to provide customer service, facilitating transactions as an agent for the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho State Department of Parks and Recreation and the Idaho State Tax Commission, and to perform other office functions as required. Job Specifications- Physical requirement and Office Operations: Must be able to measure improvements, sometimes requiring climbing over and around obstacles. Some areas are remote; employees should be prepared for any emergency. Deputy Assessor’s must be familiar with basic business computer programs, such as Word, Excel, and Property Master. Deputy’s must be proficient in money handling skills, such as calculating and counting back change, as well as familiarity of daily accounting practices. Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent general educational development (GED) certification. All deputies are required to achieve certification in an applicable professional area and maintain that certification through continuing education which will be provided by Power County. As a condition of hire, job appropriate training or certification must be obtained within two years of employment. Special skills: Must have basic skills and abilities in math, comprehensive reading and writing. Must have an understanding of general office procedures, typing, filing, business machines and computer literacy. Must be able to deal with the public during stressful moments, deal with co-workers, and other departments with consideration and diplomacy. Must have valid driver’s license & clean driving record. Training required after hiring: Continuing education of 32 hours every 2 years to maintain certification. Learn new computer software as it becomes a requirement of the position. Expectations for All Employees: Must work well with public at large. Must be patient and helpful when working with upset public who see you as representing

“government” and who voice all manner of complaints. Works well under pressure and maintains a calm and professional demeanor under stressful or adversarial conditions. Greets the public and other county employees with kindness and respect. Consistently demonstrates a positive and cooperative attitude when working with fellow employees to accomplish duties required of the department and the county. Keeps Assessor, designated others fully and accurately informed concerning work progress, including present and potential work problems, and provides suggestions for new and improved ways of addressing such problems. Promptly and accurately answers correspondence through telephone, email, or in person. Performs all work duties and activities in accordance with county and department policies, procedures, and safety practices. Presents a business-like and well-groomed appearance that compliments an environment that reflects an efficient and professionally operated organization. Closing date is June 30, 2020.