Legals starting the week of Wednesday, July 1

School calls for gasoline bids

Published in The Aberdeen Times July 1, 8, 2020.

CALL FOR GASOLINE FUEL BIDS

The Board of Trustees of School District No. 58, Bingham County, Idaho will accept bids for sale to the District for the 2020-2021 school year requirements of gasoline. Bid requirements are as follows:

2000 to 4000 Gallons

Unleaded Regular Gasoline

Terms: Net 10 days

Availability to Key Pump

Bids based on prices as of July 1, 2020 without Federal tax

In order for the dealer to adjust to fluctuating market costs, the quoted margin of profit will be maintained throughout the school year. The margin of profit must be stated in the bid price. The School District reserves the right to receive price verification upon request and initial price verification shall be provided as a required part of the bid.

Bids will be accepted below, until 2:00 PM, July 15, 2020 at the District Office, 318 West Washington, P. O. Box 610, Aberdeen, ID 83210. Bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked GASOLINE BIDS. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any irresponsible bid or reject all bids. If poor quality gasoline is purchased, the school district has the right to purchase gasoline from another vendor.

Carlisle Copeland, Transportation Director

C. Jane Ward, Superintendent

Aberdeen School District No. 58

School calls for diesel bids

Published in The Aberdeen Times July 1, 8, 2020.

CALL FOR DIESEL FUEL BIDS

The Board of Trustees of School District No. 58, Bingham County, Idaho will accept bids for sale to the District for the 2020-2021 school year requirements of diesel. Bid requirements are as follows:

15,000 to 18,000 Gallons

Dyed Low Sulfur Fuel

Terms: Net 10 days

Availability to Key Pump

Bids based on prices as of July 1, 2020 without Federal tax

In order for the dealer to adjust to fluctuating market costs, the quoted margin of profit will be maintained throughout the school year. The margin of profit must be stated in the bid price. The School District reserves the right to receive price verification upon request and initial price verification shall be provided as a required part of the bid.

Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM, July 15, 2020 at the District Office, 318 West Washington, P. O. Box 610, Aberdeen, ID 83210. Bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked DIESEL BIDS. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any irresponsible bid or reject all bids. If poor quality diesel is purchased, the school district has the right to purchase diesel from another vendor.

Carlisle Copeland, Transportation Director

C. Jane Ward, Superintendent

Aberdeen School District No. 58

School calls for milk bids

Published in The Aberdeen Times July 1, 8, 2020.

CALL FOR SCHOOL LUNCH MILK BIDS

The Board of Trustees of School District No. 58, Bingham County, Idaho will accept bids for sale to the District for the 2020-2021 school year requirements for milk products. Bid requirements are as follows:

80,500 1/2 pints Fat-Free Chocolate Milk

31,500 1/2 pints 1% White Milk

1,500 1/2 Pint Fat-Free White Milk

50 Gallons 2% White Milk

65 5 lb. Sour Cream

60 5 lb Cottage Cheese, lowfat

20 Ice Cream, Individual Cups, 24 pkt

Please specify the base price and how the increases or decreases will be calculated. Delivery is on Monday and Thursday schedule before 10:00 a.m.

Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the District Office, 318 West Washington, P. O. Box 610, Aberdeen, ID 83210. Bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked “MILK BID”. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any irresponsible bid or reject all bids.

C. Jane Ward, Superintendent

Aberdeen School District No. 58