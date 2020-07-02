The Power County Landfill is hiring a part time laborer at the American Falls transfer site. Application and resumes must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on July 6th at the Landfill. The job requires you to have transportation to and from the transfer site, and occasionally lift up to 30 lbs. Experience with handling cash, issuing receipts, and basic mathematical skills preferred. Work schedule is 19.5 hours per week. Pay is DOE. You may pick up an application at the Power County Landfill or the Power County website.

