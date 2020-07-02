Ivan Keller Bruderer, 94, formerly of Pocatello, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home in Auburn, WY, with his loving wife at his side.

Ivan was born Nov. 26, 1925 in Logan, UT, to Conrad and Anna Oschenbein Bruderer. He was the sixth child of 15 children, two girls and 13 boys.

Ivan received his schooling in Logan, UT. He joined the US Navy in the midst of WWII in 1944, when he was just 17 years old, and served his country until 1946. He was privileged to watch the “little flag” raised at Iwo Jima. He was honorably discharged from the Navy when WWII ended.

Ivan then served a two year LDS mission in the Eastern States Mission. After his mission, he went back to high school and graduated from Logan High.

Ivan married his sweetheart, Ellen May Keller, on Aug. 19, 1949. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls, ID, LDS Temple in May of 1952. Ivan was employed at the Northwest Pipeline Co. until his retirement in 1985, after completing 30 years of service.

Ivan’s love of the outdoors made him an excellent Scout Master, where he served the young men in both Idaho and Wyoming. He is responsible for helping countless young men obtaining their Eagle Scout Awards. He was awarded Scouting’s high honor of Silver Beaver after 40 years in the program. Ivan was active in the VFW in Auburn.

He served in multiple positions as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ivan instilled in his children a love of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and all are active members of the Church. He loved the Lord and enjoyed serving in the Temple. From 2001 to 2003, Ivan and Ellen May served an LDS mission to Switzerland, which is the land of his heritage.

During their marriage, Ivan and Ellen May lived in Pocatello, ID, Green River, WY, American Falls, ID, and Auburn, WY, where they made many lifelong friends. He never knew a stranger.

Ivan is survived by his wife of 70 years, 10 months, 1 day; their six children, RaNae (Wayne) Georgeson; Ron (Joan) Bruderer; Ken (Linda) Bruderer; Sharon (Lynn) Anderson; Alaina (Bill) Funk; and Bradley (Suzzette) Bruderer. Survivors also include 17 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Swensen; six brothers, Wesley, Delbert, Raymond, Arvil Dean, Dennis and Edwin Bruderer; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Virginia Alder; six brothers, Lorin, Alma, Victor, Leonard, Melvin and Howard Bruderer; two grandchildren, Stratton Jay Bruderer and Melissa Bruderer Nielsen; and one great-granddaughter, Adalyn James Bruderer.

My Sweetheart Ivan, I love you, forever and ever you’ll be mine.

Dad, you are deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

There was a public viewing Friday, June 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Schwab Funeral Home, 44 E 4th, Afton, WY. The family funeral was Saturday, June 27, at the Grover, WY chapel, 1156 Highway 237, Grover, WY, with a family viewing 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the services at 11 a.m.

Ivan’s family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, friends and neighbors for all their many loving acts of service in Ivan’s behalf during these final months. We especially wish to thank the VA and Hospice personnel, namely Hailey and Cheryl. You are the best.