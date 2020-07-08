Collin John Fehringer was tragically taken from us on Sunday, July 5, 2020. We are completely heartbroken at the loss of his gentle soul, kind heart, and warm smile that could make any day a little better.

Collin was born June 13, 1999 in Pocatello and lived his entire life in American Falls. He graduated from American Falls High School in 2018.

Collin was a quiet young man of few words, but anyone who was fortunate enough to break through and get to know him, soon realized what a kind, funny, and wonderful person he was.

Collin was a deeply rooted and huge part of his family. He enjoyed walks with his animals, camping, Rzr rides in the mountains and on the desert, along with trips to Disneyland and to Arizona to see Grandma in the wintertime.

Collin is survived by: his parents, Nicole and Daren Fehringer; his loving sister, Mikah Fehringer; his maternal grandparents, Dennis and Meta Roth; his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Fehringer; aunts, uncles, and 21 first cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Alvin Fehringer.

We are so proud and blessed to have been able to call him son and brother for 21 short years. We miss you and you will forever be in our hearts.

Services are still being planned. Please visit www.davisrosemortuary.com for service information and to share condolences.