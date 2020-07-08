Spillway project has begun on A.F. Dam project

Construction repair has begun on the deteriorating concrete on the downstream portion of the American Falls Dam included in the spillway. Repairs started Monday, June 1, and the construction is planned through the end of the calendar year.

Currently the contractors are working on replacing the dam entrances, there are only two entrances into the dam, on east and west sides, and both entrances will be replaced…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!