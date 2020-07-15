There will be no public celebration of American Falls Day this year, but we would still like to celebrate American Falls! Everyone is invited to write a short, 100-200 words about why you feel American Falls is a great place to live! Send it to press2@press-times.com or on Facebook messenger. We would love to feature everyone’s thoughts in our American Falls Day issue. Please submit no later than Wednesday, July 22. Thanks!

