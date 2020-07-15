E & R Transportation is looking for local and over the road drivers.
Pay starting at $14.50 per hour (local), with a raise of $.50 after 60 days and $.43/mile (OTR),
We offer major medical insurance, dental/vision insurance, for the whole family, and retirement.
Must have a Class A CDL with 2 years experience, a clean MVR, and a medical card is preferred.
We are a local family owned business and have been in business for 35 years. For more information or to set up an appointment call 208-226-5077.