Phyllis Romriell Robinson

1925-2020

Phyllis Vera Romriell Robinson passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in American Falls, ID. She was a longtime resident there for over 60 years.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1925 in a two room log cabin in McCammon, ID, to Newell Abram Romriell and Vera Mabel Shipe and was the second of eight children. Her family resided in McCammon and Rockland, ID, where she graduated from Rockland High School in 1943. She attended business college and worked as a secretary for two years in Pocatello, ID, before she married Myrl Robinson in 1945 in American Falls. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple for time and all eternity in 1948. Myrl and Phyllis were blessed with three boys and three girls.

Mom’s hobbies included quilting, counted cross stitch and crocheting. She also enjoyed cooking, whether it be for the family, a neighbor, a new mom or for the ward party. Mom was always willing to be of service to everyone or anyone who was in need. Phyllis was a master at making bread and her famous cinnamon rolls (the secret is a lot of extra cinnamon and love.) She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings. She was called to be Relief Society president more than once. She loved her calling as Ward Chorister because she loved to sing. Mom loved the scriptures and really enjoyed reading. She was a member of the American Falls Literary Club for 50 years.

Phyllis was the biggest fan of the Utah Jazz basketball team. In 2016 she was privileged to attend a game with her son Blaine and sat on the front row center court. That event brightened her days for years! She had a sweet tooth for ice cream and a hot bowl of popcorn. Mom loved to correspond with others and had many pen pals.

She was preceded in death by: her husband Myrl; her parents; her brother Kenneth and infant brother Lamar; and her sister Maxine. She was also saddened by the loss of two grandsons, Kent and Kirk; her daughter Janice and son-in-law Richard. She is survived by: her children Brent (Karen) Robinson, Shirley (Tom) Mills, Steven (Sherrie) Robinson, Donna (Ken) Hansen and Blaine (Wendy) Robinson; also 19 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren at last count.

The family would like to thank Janneece, her helping companion, and Terry, who helped keep her house clean; also her dear, lifelong friend Barbara who was her chauffeur and best friend and most of all, her sweet daughter, Shirley, who contacted and served her daily with love and kindness.

The viewing will be held Friday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at The LDS Church on 111 Church Place, American Falls. You are invited to participate in the funeral service through a zoom meeting that will be made available through the website www.davisrosemortuary.com on Saturday July 18, at 11 a.m. Interment after the funeral will be at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.