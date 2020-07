Kevin B. Mauch, formerly of American Falls, died at his home in Olalla, WA, on July 10, 2020. He was 65 and had been in declining health for the last several years.

He is survived by wife Debbie Phelps Mauch; son Jacob (Brody) Keller-Mauch of Olalla, WA; and son Josh (Heather) Mauch of Rock Springs, WY.

A full obituary will be forthcoming.