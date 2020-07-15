Carina Hernandez signs with Western Wyoming

Aberdeen High School graduate Carina Hernandez, signed with Western Wyoming College in Rock Springs, WY, on Monday, July 6. She will report there on July 19 and will begin practice on Aug. 3. Western Wyoming College is a two year college.

Carina, daughter of Mario and Maria Hernandez, has been playing soccer since she was in fourth grade with her friends and family. It wasn’t until she reached the eighth grade that she decided she wanted to work…

