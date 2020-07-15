Hospital won’t seek bond in November election

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Power County Hospital board is not planning to ask for a bond in the November election, said hospital director Dallas Clinger. The hospital had asked for a bond in the May election. The bond was to finish its ongoing construction projects, but the bond required a full two-thirds of voters and did not pass.

The bond was necessary to complete a remodel and expansion at the hospital. The hospital previously passed a bond and began construction, but is unable to complete the work because of rising construction costs.

“We are going to finish what we can,” Clinger said, “but there will be areas unfinished that were in the…

