Legal notices starting the week of 7/22/20

Published in The Power County Press July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 2020.

Curry D. Andrews,

Macy M. Sprague

Attorneys at Law

ISB Nos. 9315, 11018

Estate Protection & Planning, PLLC

202 Idaho Street

American Falls, ID 83211

Telephone: (208) 226-5138

Facsimile: (208) 226-5255

curryandrews@gmail.com

macymsprague@gmail.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV39-20-0220

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(I.C. 15-3-801)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

TAMMY J. COLLINS, (AKA TAMMY JEAN COLLINS, TAMMY J.W. COLLINS, OR TAMMY JEAN WYRICK), Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative/Administrator of the above-named decedent’s estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED: July 1, 2020

Joey James Richardson

3128 Willow St.

American Falls, ID 83211

Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 1 day of July 2020.

Macy M. Sprague

Notary Public

Residing at: American Falls,

Power County, Idaho

My Commission Expires:

01/22/2026

Eastern Power County

Fire District Budget Notice

Published in The Power County Press, July 22, 29, 2020.

BUDGET NOTICE

EASTERN POWER COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at the residence of Connie Rowland (237-6244), 1254 W. Syphon Rd., Pocatello, Idaho 83204, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, on the proposed 2020/2021 Budget of the Eastern Power County Fire District.

At said hearing, any person may appear and be heard in favor of or opposed to said budget for the 2020/2021 tax year.

A listing of the proposed budget for the 2020/2021 tax year follows:

PROPOSED BUDGET FOR 2020/2021:

Payment to Fort Hall Fire $100,940

Bonding of Commissioners 400

Dues for Professional Organizations 2,000

Commissioner Stipends 2,160

Training & Professional Development 5,000

Legal Notices & Office Expenses 1,000

Insurance 4,000

Project Grants 18,500

Audit 4,000

Reserve 13,353

TOTAL: $151,353

Dated this 20th day of May, 2020

Michael Taylor, Secretary/Commissioner Eastern Power County Fire District

Notice of bids

Published in The Power County Press July 22, 2020.

NOTICE OF BID

FORT HALL RESERVATION LANDS AVAILABLE FOR LEASE

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) will hold a bid opening on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Lands available are farm, dry farm, and/or pasture for leasing terms beginning in 2021. The bid opening will take place at the Fort Hall Agency – Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Conference Room.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the public is not allowed to physically attend this event, instead the Bureau of Indian affairs will contact bidders by phone. If you are bidding, please make yourself (phone) available from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. In addition, please make sure your correct phone number is on the bid sheet.

Any questions concerning the bid, contact the BIA Realty Department at (208) 238-2307 or Technical Services (208) 238-2305.

Assessment

corrections

Published in The Power County Press July 22, Aug. 5, 2020.

AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR DISTRICT

NOTICE OF CORRECTION OF ASSESSMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Directors of the American Falls Reservoir District did levy an assessment effective on the 13th day of July, 2020, upon all the lands in the District for the purpose of defraying the expense of the care, operation and management of the District’s affairs, perdiem of officers and salaries of employees, and the maintaining and operation of the property of the District for the year 2020; that the assessment so made had been extended against and entered in an appropriate column on the assessment roll, and the Board of Directors of the American Falls Reservoir District will meet as a Board of Correction at the office of the District, 1035 North Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho, August 10, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M., for the purpose of correcting any error in said assessment roll and of making such changes as may be necessary to make the roll conform to the fact, and the assessments made by such roll will be reviewed by the Board of Correction at the request of any person interested.

By order of the Board of Directors of the American Falls Reservoir District.

July 13, 2020

Debbie Falconburg

Secretary, Board of Directors

AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR DISTRICT

Published in The Aberdeen Times July 22, 2020.

PUBLIC NOTICE

ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT AND

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

Proposed Airfield Improvements

at

Aberdeen Municipal Airport

Aberdeen, Bingham County, Idaho

Interested parties are hereby notified that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the following improvements at the Aberdeen Municipal Airport, located in Bingham County, Idaho. These actions are collectively referred to as the Proposed Action:

1. Relocate Runway 7/25 on a new alignment and extend to provide a 5,250-foot long runway.

a. Runway 7/25 will be 75 feet wide with a runway strength of 16,000 pounds single wheel loading (SW).

b. Install Medium Intensity Runway Lighting (MIRL).

c. Install Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI) and Runway End Identifier Lights (REIL).

d. Install turnarounds at both ends of the new runway.

e. Close, demolish, and remove existing Runway 7/25 and associated lighting.

2. Extend three existing taxiway connectors to connect the relocated runway to the existing apron, partial parallel taxiway, and hangars, and construct a new section of partial parallel taxiway near the agricultural spray facilities.

a. Install Medium Intensity Taxiway Lighting (MITL).

3. Relocate the wind cone and segmented circle.

4. Acquire land.

a. Acquire approximately 77 acres of land to support the reorientation and extension of the runway.

b. Acquire approximately 12.5 acres of avigation easement to support new RPZ requirements.

5. Close, demolish, and remove 720 feet of South 3000 West Road and construct a cul-de-sac at the end of the closed section of South 3000 West Road.

6. Reconfigure 1900 South Road and South 3000 West Road Intersection.

7. Install a perimeter fence along the new property line and relocate the existing fence south of the existing runway to the existing airport property line.

The EA has been prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The purpose of the EA and FONSI is to assess the effects on the human and natural environment associated with the Proposed Action. The EA evaluated two alternatives: No Action Alternative and Proposed Action Alternative.

The FONSI is the FAA’s finding that the Proposed Action will not have a significant effect on the human and natural environment associated with the land acquisition and proposed improvements.

The FONSI and Final EA are available for a 30-day informational public review at the following locations:

Federal Aviation Administration

Helena Airports District Office

2725 Skyway Drive, Suite 2

Helena, MT 59602

The document can also be found on the City of Aberdeen’s website: www.aberdeenidaho.us.

