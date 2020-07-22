Julie Ann Draper (Nichols), 57, passed away peacefully at her home July 5, 2020. She was surrounded by the people that she loved and those that loved her dearly.

Julie made a huge impact on her community, from organizing the Easter egg hunts, Santa Claus, food drives, helping with Mountain Man days. She also organized benefits for anyone in need. She will be remembered for her famous quote “ABSOLUTELY”.

Julie’s family was number one above all. She loved her boys and her precious daughters. Her grandchildren had her heart and you could always catch her bragging about one of them at any given time. Her husband was the love of her life and has been her best friend for the last 33 years.

Her life was full and her heart was huge. Julie helped anyone in need without a thought. Her bright and sunny smile brightened all of the hearts that loved her. She will remain in our hearts and we will always remember her with a smile.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert and LaRue Nichols; her brothers, Roger Nichols, Bobby Nichols, Karl Nichols and Christopher Nichols.

She is survived by: her husband, Rex Draper, Alpine, WY; her daughter, Heather McCoy, Idaho Falls, ID; grandsons, Anthony and Izaah Tamayo, Burley, ID; her son, Jerry Draper, Alpine, WY; grandson, Reid Draper, Alpine; her son, Taylor Draper, Thayne, WY; granddaughter, Taylee Draper, Thayne; her brother, Clair Nichols, Pocatello, ID; nephews, Jason Nichols, Josh Nichols, Robert Nichols; and nieces, Amber Nichols and Tiffanee Giske; her brother, Neal Nichols, American Falls; nephews, Justin and Christopher Nichols; niece, Jill Nichols; her brother, Doug Nichols, Pocatello; nephew, Eric, and nephews, Justin and Jesse Nichols.

You’ll forever be in our hearts. We love you mom.

Services will be held at Schwab Mortuary, Thayne, WY, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. https://www.schwabmortuary.com/obituary/Julie-Draper