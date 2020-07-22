Kevin Bruce Mauch, formerly of American Falls, ID, died at his home in Olalla, WA, on Friday, July 10, 2020, with his wife and son by his side after a difficult battle with dementia.

Kevin was born Jan. 14, 1955 in American Falls to Adolf and Velene Thomas Mauch. He spent his childhood at the family farm in the South Pleasant Valley area of American Falls, and attended American Falls public schools. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1975.

Kevin married Debbie Phelps Mauch in American Falls on June 28, 1974, and together they had three sons: Joshua, Jeremiah, and Jacob.

After returning from the U.S. Navy, Kevin worked on the family farm until he later became employed at J.R. Simplot in Pocatello, ID, where he made his career for the next 38 years.

Kevin always displayed a wonderful sense of humor that constantly brought many smiles and laughter to family and friends. He had a joke to tell, or some humorous situation to comment on, and his laugh always lightened the room. During his years in American Falls, Kevin loved the outdoors, especially four-wheeling and shooting in the lavas and high desert. He really enjoyed visits to Yellowstone National Park, and delighted in exploring the park and watching the wildlife.

Kevin is survived by: his wife, Debbie; sons, Joshua (Heather); Jacob (Brody); grandson, Jaden; and granddaughter, Jasmyne; along with siblings, Sandra (Gary) Vollmer, Cheryl (Buck) Day, Vance (JoAnn) Mauch, and Jason Mauch; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kevin was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Douglas; and son, Jeremiah. A celebration of life will be held in southeastern Idaho at a later date.