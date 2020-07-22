Aberdeen schools will start Aug. 14, COVID-19 confirmed in the district

Aberdeen School student orientaion day will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at the Aberdeen School District, and school will begin regular sessions on Monday, Aug. 17. Trustees made this decision during the regular school board meeting Wednesday, July 15. Present were Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, Sherrie Mauroner and Elaine Blik. David Wahlen was present via Zoom. Teacher orientation will be Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Aberdeen superintendent Jane Ward said that Amber Tilley will teach a class on online instruction for the teachers on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Those teachers that wish to take that class, it will begin at 9 a.m. that day. If they choose to take that class that is one day earlier than their scheduled time to …

