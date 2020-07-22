Press Top News

American Falls School District releases draft plan for reopening schools this fall

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls School District has released a draft plan for returning to school in the fall of 2020 while trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to the plan, whether or not school will be held in-person depends on the level of community transmission of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to reopen schools in fall 2020,” the plan states. “While reopening schools is the goal in American Falls School District, we know we can’t control COVID-19, so American Falls School District has crafted a plan that allows us to respond quickly to changing…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!

Thanks for reading!

Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *