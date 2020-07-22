American Falls School District releases draft plan for reopening schools this fall

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls School District has released a draft plan for returning to school in the fall of 2020 while trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to the plan, whether or not school will be held in-person depends on the level of community transmission of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to reopen schools in fall 2020,” the plan states. “While reopening schools is the goal in American Falls School District, we know we can’t control COVID-19, so American Falls School District has crafted a plan that allows us to respond quickly to changing…

