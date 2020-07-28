Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, July 29

Rockland sets budget public hearing

Proposed change of water right

Published in The Power County Press July 29, Aug. 5, 2020.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED CHANGE OF WATER RIGHT

TRANSFER NO. 84045

LAMAR ISAAK, 3298 ISAAK LN, AMERICAN FLS, ID 83211-5508 has filed Application No. 84045 for changes to the following water rights within POWER County(s): Right No(s). 29-14015; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see https://research.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/waterrights/querynewtransfers. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows: change point of diversion and place of use. The proposed point of diversion is in SWSE Sec 32 T7S R31E for 0.56 cfs from Ground water. The proposed place of use is in SENE and NESE Sec 32, and SWNW and NWSW Sec 33, T7S R31E for 38 acres.

For additional information concerning the property location, contact Eastern Region office at (208)525-7161. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code Sec. 42-222. Any protest against the proposed change must be filed with the Department of Water Resources, Eastern Region, 900 N SKYLINE DR STE A, IDAHO FALLS ID 83402-1718 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 8/17/2020. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

GARY SPACKMAN, Director

Published on 7/29/2020 and 8/5/2020