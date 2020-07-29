Part-Time Programmer American Falls Library

Position Opening For: Part-time Programmer for Children, Teens, and Adult Library Programs. Responsible for planning educational and engaging programs for children of all ages and appealing programs for adults. Some evening hours through the month will be required. Will be partnering in the management of the Summer Reading Program, our weekly Kid’s Club, story time, school visits, STEM and literary programs, procurement and administration of grants, record keeping, and budget managing. Will need writing, creativity, and computer skills to make flyers, posters and publicize events through press releases, posters and displays, and electronic media. Must enjoy working with children. Must have good communication and interpersonal skills, must have the ability to interact and work well with parents and children, other patrons, staff, and the library director. Must have good work skills, must be prepared, responsible, dependable, professional, and make good use of work time. Personal business and phone usage must be conducted before and after work hours. Should understand the stages of reading development and have a knowledge of children’s and teen literature, be able to suggest to parents and children appropriate books and techniques to help developing and struggling readers. Must be familiar with Pinterest and other makerspace sites – these are a great resource for crafts, displays, and activities involved in our programs. Resume with qualifications needed with application. For applying or further questions inquire at the American Falls Library.

