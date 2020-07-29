Alan P. Danis passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center.

Alan P. Danis was born Sept. 5, 1949 to Alfred and Celia Danis. He was born in New York and then moved to Pamona, CA, and later to Redding, CA, where he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1971.

After honorably discharging from the Army, he became an electrician and moved to Pocatello in the mid 1980’s. He worked all over the country as an electrical contractor.

Alan married Marie “Nettie” Danis on Oct. 15, 1994. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred, and three sisters. He is survived by his mother, Celia Danis, and three brothers.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.