Welcome back to school

by Superintendent Jane Ward

Aberdeen School District is happy to welcome students back to school this year. We look forward to beginning the new year as “normal” as possible. The district will work closely with parents to provide the needed instruction for all students in a safe environment. Student orientation and registration will be held Friday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring students to school and meet….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!