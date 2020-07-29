City eyes new credit card, phone systems

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

New American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen presided over her first meeting as mayor on Wednesday, July 15, where the council discussed a new phone system and credit card system.

The council stopped short of approving the new credit card system outright. Currently the city does not accept credit cards, but the new system would let any payments to the city, from water bills to park shelter …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!