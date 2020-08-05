Sarah Phillips

Sarah Mae (Bedwell) Phillips, 89, of American Falls, ID, went to join her beloved husband Earl in Heaven to celebrate his 95th birthday on Aug. 1, 2020.

Sarah was born May 23, 1931 to William (Pete) and Hortense Bedwell in Smithfield, UT. She married the love of her life Earl James Phillips, on Oct. 15, 1951. They were blessed with six children.

Mom enjoyed many things throughout her life, from quilting with her friends to supporting her children in their many activities from sports to 4-H. Then on to supporting the grandkids in their sports, rodeo and 4-H, but most of all just spending time with family.

Sarah is survived by her three sons and two daughters, Jim Phillips, Pocatello, Debra Phillips, Allen Phillips, Kathy and Brian Crane, Robert, and Bertha Phillips, all of American Falls; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sister Gwen McCarter of Shelton, WA, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl; father Pete Bedwell; stepfather and mother Merlin and Hortense Parsons; son David; grandson Colton; great-grandson Tylan; brothers Robert, Roy, Daniel; and daughter-in-law, Jalene Phillips.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Lakeview Ward, Springfield, ID. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.