Robert (Bob) Roper

Robert (Bob) Roper passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Pocatello, ID. A viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davis Rose Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m.

