Ronald Savage, 82

Ronald M. Savage, 82, of Springfield, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center.

Ron was born September 25, 1937, in Aberdeen, Idaho. His parents were Cecil B. and Pearl Maynard Savage.

Ron attended school in Aberdeen, graduating from Aberdeen High School in 1955. Seven days after graduation, Ron joined the United States Navy. He had many and varied experiences and saw some of the world during his Navy employment. He enjoyed the Navy and received an honorable discharge after serving his enlistment.

Ron married Kay Chandler on Jan. 24, 1959. After working several jobs and attending Grimms School of Business in Pocatello, Ron was hired by A.E.C. fire department at the N.R.T.S. Site. He made a career of fire service, working his way up through the ranks and in a few years became Chief of the department. He retired in July of 1988 after 33 years of government service.

When Ron and Kay got married they bought a piece of the Chandler homestead from Kay’s dad. There they built their home and raised their family. They lived there the rest of their lives.

Ron is survived by his wife, Kay of Springfield; daughter, Debbie (Robert) Jensen of South Carolina; son, David of Springfield; sister-in-law, Jean of Boise; brother, Derrell (Luanne) of Layton, UT; sister, Donna Prudhomme of Pocatello; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Dwayne.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the graveside service planned for Tuesday, August 4, 2020, had to be postponed. The new date and time will be announced as soon as possible. Condolences may be sent to www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.