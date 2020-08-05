Power County Hospital board looking for new logo after Blue Cross complains

Hospital construction continuing

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Power County Hospital is looking for a new logo. Their current logo, a gradient blue and white cross, is too close to the logo of Blue Cross of Idaho, said hospital administrator Dallas Clinger to the hospital board on Monday, July 27.

Blue Cross legal representatives contacted the hospital telling them they needed to change. Their logo could even be a different color, Clinger said, but it could not be a blue cross. They have looked at a…

