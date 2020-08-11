Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, August 12

FY2021 Power County Budget Publication

Rockland seeks engineering services

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 12, 19, 2020.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

CITY OF ROCKLAND, IDAHO

The City of Rockland, Idaho is seeking proposals for general engineering services for City projects.

Purpose/Submittal Instructions/Contact Person

The purpose of this Request for Proposal (RFP) is for the City of Rockland, Idaho to receive responses from pre-qualified engineering firms for municipal engineering services including the duties of City Engineer. Proposals are requested for furnishing professional services pertinent to the scope of services outlined below.

Please return your sealed proposal by Wednesday 09/02/2020 by 1:00 p.m., prevailing local time, by Mail or hand delivery to City of Rockland, Attn: City Engineer RFP, 150 South Main, P.O. Box 113, Rockland, Idaho 83271, demonstrating the qualifications of your firm to meet criteria contained herein. Submittals will be opened by the Mayor at the 09/08/2020 City Council meeting. Late submittals will not be accepted and will not be opened. Should you have any questions, please contact Mayor Eddy Hansen at (208) 242-6013.

Proposal Submittal Requirements

Engineering firms responding to this RFP must meet the following requirements:

1) Be licensed to provide engineering services in the State of Idaho.

2) Demonstrate experience with public sector engineering for local governmental entities.

3) Assign the City a licensed engineer as the City’s primary contact who has a minimum of five years of experience in a similar position with municipal engineering projects.

4) Be able to provide all of the services listed in the Scope of Services, set forth hereafter, either in the organization of by using a sub-consultant.

Interested firms are to submit a written proposal to include information directly related to each of the criteria outlined in the Selection Criteria section, set forth hereafter. At a minimum, the proposal should be organized in the following format. Information should be concise and specific and include the following information and be limited to a total of eight (8) pages. Covers and cover letter not counted in the eight pages. Appendix information will be counted in the eight page limit.

1) Firm name, address of office where primary contact is located, telephone number(s) and email address.

2) A one-page statement of the firm’s interest and qualifications.

3) A brief description of the scope of similar client relationships and the name of the client’s contact person responsible for the management and administration of similar contracts.

4) A description of the firm, including a brief history, the number of employees and their discipline, philosophy regarding client service, office location and years in business.

5) Resume of lead contact engineer proposed to be assigned. Provide brief biographies of other key personnel who may be assigned to conduct various general engineering service tasks.

6) An organizational chart identifying team members and their areas of responsibility.

7) Discussion of the firm’s specific abilities to provide the required professional services.

8) Three references from other cities, or local government entities, for which the firm has provided similar professional services. Reference information must include: City/Entity Name, Project Name, Contact Person, Address, Telephone Number(s), and Firm’s Key Personnel assigned to the referenced project.

9) Other factors that you deem helpful in evaluating and differentiating your firm

Scope of Services

The selected firm will provide personnel to fulfill the duties of the position of “City Engineer” and to perform other related duties as directed by the Mayor and City Council including infrastructure studies, designs, construction management, and other activities pertinent to City Engineer.

Selected Criteria

A City review team will evaluate each firm’s submission based upon the criteria stated in this Request for Proposal and the ability to execute the services. The City reserves the right to make a selection based on the written proposals, or by a combination of written proposals and interviews of the top-ranked firms. Following the evaluation process, the team will then select the firm the City considers most qualified, then negotiate a fee. The City reserves the right to negotiate modifications to the RFP that it deems acceptable. The City reserves the right to terminate this process with the identified most qualified firm, in the event it deems the progress towards a contract to be insufficient with the most qualified firm, then to negotiate with the firm as identified to be next most qualified, or alternatively to terminate this process all together. Firms responding to this RFP will be notified as soon as is possible. Firms will be evaluated in accordance with the weighted criteria listed below:

Criteria Weight

1. Experience and

qualifications 30%

2. Past performance

and references 20%

3. Understanding the

City’s needs 20%

4. Location of firm and

staff assigned to this project 15%

5. Overall ability to

execute services 15%

Award will be made to the most qualified firm, who is deemed most advantageous to the City of Rockland, all evaluation criteria being considered. This solicitation is being offered in accordance with Idaho statutes governing procurement of professional services. The City of Rockland reserves the right to negotiate an agreement based upon a fair and reasonable compensation for the scope of work and services proposed, as well as the right to reject any and all responses deemed unqualified, unsatisfactory or inappropriate.

Rural fire plans budget hearing

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 12, 19, 2020.

American Falls Rural Fire District will hold the annual budget hearing August 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The hearing will be held at the City/County fire station, 570 N. Oregon Trail in American Falls, Idaho. Anyone with questions or concerns is invited to attend.

The proposed budget is as follows:

ANTICIPATED INCOME:

Tax Levy $60,793.00

Grant Income 50,000.00

Extrication Agreement 5,000.00

Reimbursement 3,500.00

Total Income $119,293.00

Expenses:

Communications $5,000.00

Repair and Maint. 7,000.00

Fuel 4,000.00

Utilities 3,000.00

Insurance 3,000.00

Miscellaneous 3,283.00

Wages 34,000.00

Education and Training 1,000.00

Capital Improvements 59,000.00

Total Expenses $119,293.00

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 12, 19, 26, 2020.

S. Douglas Wood, Esquire

SPINNER, WOOD & SMITH

1335 East Center – P.O. Box 6009

Pocatello, Idaho 83205-6009

Telephone: (208) 232-4471

FAX: (208) 232-1808

Idaho State Bar No. 7790

Email: dwood@cableone.net

Attorneys for Personal Representative

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-20-0255

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ROBERT EWILL WILLIAMS, aka PETE WILLIAMS,

DOD: March 1, 2020, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That Lynette Dawn Williams, whose address is c/o Spinner, Wood & Smith, P.O. Box 6009, Pocatello, ID 83205-6009, announces appointment as Personal Representative of the estate of the above named decedent, and hereby notifies all creditors of the said estate to present their claims by filing the claim with the Clerk of the above entitled Court and serving a copy of the claim on the Personal Representative of the estate. A claim shall be a written statement of the claim indicating its basis, the name and address of the claimant, and the amount claimed, and must be filed and served within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or be forever barred if not barred earlier by other statute of limitations.

DATED This 4th day of August, 2020.

Lynette Dawn Williams

Personal Representative

School district

child find notice

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 12, 19, 2020.

Child Find Notification

Disabilities Policy

Students with Disabilities

Under The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the American Falls School District is prohibited from discriminating against students of the basis of disability. American Falls School District provides a free and appropriate public education to each student within its jurisdiction regardless of the nature or severity of the disability. The school district ensures that students who need or are believed to need special education or related services will be identified, evaluated, and provided with appropriate educational services.

Section 504 also stipulates that students with disabilities have the right to participate in school sponsored extra curricular programs and activities to the maximum extent appropriate to their needs.

Under Section 504 and IDEA students with disabilities have the right to be placed in the least restrictive educational environment. To the maximum extent appropriate for the needs of the student, American Falls will educate students with disabilities within their regular school program.

Students with disabilities and their parents have a number of rights and protections. Questions or requests for assistance or information about services for students with diagnosed or suspected disabilities should be directed to the student’s school principal or Cliff Hart, Special Services Director, 226-5008, 598 Lincoln, American Falls, Idaho. 83211.

American Falls School District # 381

Hillcrest Elementary- (208) 226-2391

American Falls Intermediate School- (208) 226-5733

William Thomas Middle School- (208) 226-5203

American Falls High School- (208) 226-2531

Public notice of

cemetery meeting

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 12, 19, 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Falls View Cemetery District Board will hold a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the hour of 7 p.m., at the American Falls City Park Pavilion near the library, American Falls, Idaho.

FALLS VIEW CEMETERY

DISTRICT BOARD

BY: Arwyn D. Thornton, Chairman

Valley View Cemetery sets budget

Rockland Valley View Cemetery District sets Budget

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 12, 19, 2020.

BUDGET HEARING FOR ROCKLAND VALLEY VIEW CEMETERY

ROCKLAND, IDAHO 83271

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on the proposed budget for the Rockland Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District for the October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 budget year on August 20th, 2020 at the Rockland City Building, Rockland, Idaho, at the hour of 7:30 p.m. At said hearing any person may appear and testify in favor or opposed to said proposed budget.

This published budget includes a foregone tax levy in the amount of $1,391.00 for construction of new fencing around the cemetery.

Receipts Proposed Budget 2020-2021

County Taxes $20,295.00

Inventory Sales Tax,

Plot Sales, and Opening and Closing Fees $4,000.00

Carry Over $6,005.00

3 Months Operating $4,000.00

Total $34,300.00

Expenditures

Wages $13,000.00

Utilities $2,000.00

Insurance $1,000.00

Chemicals $4,000.00

Administration $600.00

Maintenance/Operation $3,000.00

Fuel $600.00

Workers Compensation $600.00

FICA Tax $1,500.00

Capital Improvements $4,000.00

Contingency $4,000.00

Total $34,300.00