Athalia Spillman Roberts, 104, returned home to a loving Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Edgewood Care Center in American Falls, ID.

She was born March 27, 1916 to William and Carrie Sophia Eggertz Spillman. She lived a long 104 plus years starting with the horse and buggy clear through a technological world that no one can keep up with. She kept her sense of humor through to the end.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings.

One of her favorite callings was serving with her husband Kenneth in the Idaho Falls Temple.

She is survived by Rosalie (Val, deceased) Roberts, Nola (Don, deceased) Roberts, Renee (Marvin) Schritter, Dennis (Jan) Roberts and Larry (Jane) Roberts, 28 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and four sisters (two of which passed at a very young age), her husband Kenneth Roberts, two sons Val Ray and Don Kenneth Roberts and a daughter-in-law Karen Kendell Roberts.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 15, at the Aberdeen Cemetery with a viewing held at the cemetery from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.