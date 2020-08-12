Sherman Smith

Sherman Nielsen Smith, 98, passed away at his home, in the early morning hours, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, due to natural causes.

He was born Oct. 29, 1921 to John E. Smith and Anna Nielsen Smith in Sterling, ID. He was the ninth child of 11 children. He was raised in Sterling until 1929, when his family moved to Crescent, UT. He attended school until ninth grade.

He had a love of farming and moved back to Sterling to live on the Smith farm with his brother, Elmer, in 1943. There was always plenty of work to do, but he had a feeling within that there was something much more important for him to do. America was at war with other foreign countries and they needed his help. He decided to join the Army in 1944. Being a soldier, he came to appreciate, even more, the freedom Americans enjoy. His troop was sent to Manila in the Philippines, Seoul Korea and an island called Cheju, where their assignment was to transport thousands of Japanese prisoners off the island and put them on a ship to an unknown destination. He experienced being transferred to the Philippines on a small ship and was hit by a typhoon.

While serving in the Army he was on a boxing team, and won a couple of awards for his skill, which came to serve him well later in life.

He met the love of his life, Vesta Astle, at a dance in Wyoming. They married on March 25, 1947, and enjoyed dancing together throughout their marriage of 67 years. They lived in Sterling, and raised three children.

There was always work to be done on the farm. He would jump on his spirited horse and gallop out to the fields to water the crops, with a shovel tossed over his shoulder. To sustain the family through the hard crop times, they started a dairy. This meant there was not much time for vacations.

Some of his siblings would send their son(s) from the city, out to the farm, so he could teach them about hard work. It must have worked because none of them returned for a second time. There were always visits to the farm by the rest of his siblings, as they felt a welcome spirit, and “glad to see you” vibe.

Sherm was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in a variety of callings. He and Vesta loved to serve in the temple.

When they retired, they traveled to various places, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Australia/New Zealand. They loved to visit their children and grandchildren, wherever they happened to be. They became winter visitors in Arizona for several years, but always enjoyed coming home.

He enjoyed being social and had various interests. He was quite the trickster and had a ready smile and loved to bring a smile to others.

He is survived by his son, Sherman Lynn Smith (Nancy) of Seeley Lake, MT, and Pamela Jo Lindhartsen (Greg) of Springfield, ID; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter, Lois.

A private family/military graveside service was held on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Springfield-Sterling Cemetery. Arrangements made by Davis-Rose Mortuary. The family wishes to thank the Symbii (Signature) Home Health Care and Hospice personnel for their caring and thoughtful help these last few weeks. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.