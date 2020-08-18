Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Aug. 19

Rockland library budget hearing notice

Aberdeen Library budget hearing set

Rockland rural fire hearing

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 19, 2020.

Public notice is hereby given to inform regarding the proposed 2020-2021 budget for the Rockland Rural Fire District. A hearing will be held at the Rockland Fire Station on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. This hearing was originally scheduled for Aug. 7. It has been changed. The public is invited to speak in favor of or in opposition to the proposed budget.

The proposed budget is as follows:

Estimated Income

District Taxes $39,690

Estimated Expenditures

Building Improvements and Maintenance $500

Equipment Replacement Fund $6,000

Contract Labor $6,000

Fuel $500

Insurance Premiums $3,200

Maintenance and Repairs $2,000

Supplies $500

Postage and Advertising $150

Utilities $4,500

Volunteer Expenses $2,500

Training $500

Tools and Equipment Purchase $8,340

Radio Network Fees $4,500

Office $500

Rockland okays appropriation ordinance

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 19, 2020.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1

AN ORDINANCE ENTITLED THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2020, APPROPRIATING THE SUM OF $614,371.00 TO DEFRAY THE EXPENSE AND LIABILITIES OF THE CITY OF ROCKLAND, IDAHO FOR THE SAID FISCAL YEAR, AUTHORIZING A LEVY OF A SUFFICIENT TAX UPON THE TAXABLE PROPERTY AND SPECIFYING THE OBJECTS AND PURPOSES FOR WHICH SAID APPROPRIATION IS MADE.

BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Rockland, Power County, Idaho.

SECTION 1: That the sum of $614,371.00 be, and the same is appropriated to defray the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Rockland, Power County, Idaho, for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020

SECTION 2: The objects and purposes for which such appropriation is made, and the amount of each object and purpose is as follows:

ESTIMATED EXPENDITURES:

GENERAL 327,985.00

WATER 98,884.00

SEWER 187,502.00

TOTAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE CITY OF ROCKLAND 614,371.00

SECTION 3: That a general tax levy on all taxable property within the City of Rockland be levied in an amount allowed by law for the general purposes for said City, for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020.

SECTION 4: All ordinances shall take effect and be in full force upon its passage, approval and publication in one issue of The Power County Press, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Rockland, Idaho, and the official newspaper of said City.

PASSED under suspension of rules, upon which a roll call vote was taken and duly enacted an Ordinance of the City of Rockland, Power County, Idaho at a convened meeting of the City of Rockland City Council held on the 11th day of August, 2020.

Gretchen Munk, City Clerk Eddy Hansen, Mayor

8-11-2020 8-11-2020

Name hearing set

for unnamed roads

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 19, 2020.

POWER COUNTY

BUILDING & ZONING

500 Pocatello Ave.

American Falls, Idaho 83211

(208) 226-7625/Fax (208) 226-7612

August 13, 2020

TO: All Interested Parties

RE: Public Hearing to name three existing unnamed roads to be added to the highway district road system.

Attached is Notice of Public Hearing to name three existing currently unnamed roads to be added to the highway district road system September 1, 2020 in the Power County Annex building located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID, at 7:00 p.m. The proposed road names can be viewed at our office located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211.

Public comment is encouraged at the time of the meeting. Written comments will be accepted if received in the office of Building Administration, 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211 at the Power County Annex prior to August 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Sincerely,

Kim Piper

Power County

Deputy Building Official

Permit Technician

Name change

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 2, 9, 2020.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-20-281

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

(Minor)

IN RE: Rylee Kay Sammons, legal name of child.

A Petition to change the name of Rylee Kay Sammons, a minor, now residing in the City of American Falls, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Power County, Idaho. The name will change to Rylee Jay Dee Lee Sammons. The reason for the change in name is: Personal Choice.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 10:30 o’clock A.M. on 9-21-2020 at the Power County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change.

Date: 8-14-2020

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Emma Nye

Deputy Clerk

County P&Z plans hearing

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 19, 2020.

POWER COUNTY BUILDING & ZONING

543 Bannock Avenue

American Falls, Idaho 83211

(208) 226-7625/Fax (208) 226-7612

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE POWER COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION will conduct a public hearing and deliberation on September 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Power County Annex building located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID. Pursuant to Idaho Code and County ordinance, the following items are hereby noticed and will be considered for public hearing.

You are receiving this notice pursuant with Idaho code 39-4109 as a party that could have interest in this code amendment.

Amendment and adoption of the Power County Building Regulations Title 8 to include

* International Building Code, 2018 edition. (IBC), International Residential Code, 2018 edition.

* (IRC), International Energy Conservation Code, 2018 edition. (IECC),

* International Fire Code, 2018 edition. (IFC), International Existing Building Code,

*2018 edition. (IEBC).

GENERAL INFORMATION:

A complete description of each item will be available to the public via the internet at http://www.co.power.id.us, and at the Power County Planning and Zoning front desk by August 21, 2020. Any and all persons may register comments, protests, or agreements on the hearing subject being considered. Oral testimony concerning the proposal may be offered at the public hearing. The Planning and Zoning Commission may limit oral testimony to three (3) minutes. Written testimony of fewer than two (2) pages may be submitted up to the time of or at the hearing; other written testimony must be received by the Power County Planning and Zoning office, 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211 no later than August 28, at 12:00 (noon). Written testimony may also be sent to ahiggins@co.power.id.us. The Power County Planning and Zoning Commissioners can only consider testimony relating to the above standards in their findings. All submitted testimony shall be considered public record.

Sincerely,

Andi Higgins

Planning Administrator

Building Official

Fire district budget hearing scheduled

Published in The Aberdeen Times Aug. 19, 2020.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Aberdeen Fire Protection District taxing district will be holding its annual public budget hearing, as required by law, on the following date and at the following place: Aberdeen Fire Station, 53 N. Main Street, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Michelle Corbridge

Clerk