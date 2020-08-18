Alaina Jo Bruderer Funk passed away peacefully in her home near American Falls, ID, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the age of 62.

Alaina was born April 25, 1958 in Rock Springs, WY, to Ivan and Ellen May (Keller) Bruderer. She attended schools in Wyoming and Pocatello before moving to American Falls, where she graduated from American Falls High School in 1976. She was accomplished in drama, speech and debate competitions and also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, ID.

Alaina married Bill Funk in the Idaho Falls Idaho LDS Temple Dec. 18, 1976 and applied her many talents to raising a family on the farm. She enjoyed arts, including acting, singing, painting, sewing, and listening to many, many piano lessons. She loved horses, birthday cakes, Christmas, family reunions, water fights, purple pansies and lavender lilacs. Alaina shared her vivid testimony of Jesus Christ with words and deeds and served in many capacities in the American Falls First Ward for nearly 44 years.

Bill and Alaina have six children: Wes (Myndi) Funk in Alpine, UT, Landon (Tori) Funk in Pocatello, ID, Layton Funk in Bountiful, UT, Kendell (Marina) Funk in Murray, UT, NaeDene (Ajay) Salvesen in Logan, UT, and Emilee (Josh) Tackett in Draper, UT. She has eight grandchildren. Alaina is survived by: her mother, Ellen May Bruderer; and siblings, RaNae (Wayne) Georgeson, Ron (Joan) Bruderer, Ken (Linda) Bruderer, Sharon (Lynn) Anderson, and Brad (Suzzette) Bruderer. She is preceded in death by: her father, Ivan Bruderer; grandparents, Conrad and Anna Bruderer, and Irvin and Birdie Keller.

The family would like to thank the many loving friends who have shared happy memories, as well as the health care professionals who have provided compassionate service. A viewing is planned for Friday, Aug 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LDS Stake Center at 111 Church Place, American Falls. Face coverings are requested. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be a private family funeral on Saturday, Aug 22, at 10 a.m. The service will be live streamed on https://www.davisrosemortuary.com. Interment will immediately follow in the Neeley Cemetery.