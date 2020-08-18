Our beloved Betty Jo Wetherbee, 85, gracefully passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Betty was born on Aug. 25, 1934 in Sterling, ID, to Joe and Viola Fahnestock. Betty grew up in Aberdeen and graduated in 1952. After high school Betty worked at the Hotel Utah in Salt Lake City as an elevator operator. She worked while earning her wings as an airline stewardess. She went on to work for Western Airlines from 1955-1959.

On Aug. 18, 1957 Noall B. Cornwell and Betty were married. Of this marriage came her three beautiful daughters, Michelle, Cathlene and Kristeen. Noall and Betty divorced in 1967.

In 1968 Betty married Al Wetherbee. They lived in Massachusetts for three years and returned to Idaho where Betty made her home in American Falls. Betty spent many years and retired from the Cardinal and Rockland Pharmacy.

Betty is preceded in death by: her father, Joe Fahnestock; mother, Ida Viola Fahnestock; sister, Mary Louise Farnsworth; and great niece, Nicole Banta Smith. Betty is survived by: her daughters, Michelle Rapolla (Matt), Cathlene (Lane) Kendell and Kristeen Underwood (Russell); grandchildren, Adam, Ashley and Anthony Rapolla, Kade (Emilee) Kendell, Cassidy Kendell, Cali (Korbin) Merrill, Heather (Larry) Blackwell, Logan (Kristin) Underwood, Alex (Nicole) Underwood, Katelin (Chris) Underwood; and great-grandchildren, Elsa, Savanna, Hope, Remington, Veronica Zackary, Xavier, Wyatt and Kinsley.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.