April 23, 1957 – August 11, 2020

American Falls — Our beloved father, grandfather, friend and brother, Lyle Dean Larsen, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home with loved ones nearby.

He was born to Cyrel Larsen and June (Garner) Larsen in Pocatello, ID, on April 23, 1957. As a child he loved fishing, hunting birds, and anything to do with the outdoors. He loved to read adventurous stories in elementary school and attend family gatherings and picnics. He graduated from American Falls High School and then began seismographing around the United States. He spent most of his life working in agriculture, retiring many years later from working as a professional fertilizer applicator.

In 1988 he married Lisa Guinn in Jackson Hole, WY. They spent most of their married life in American Falls. Lisa brought two wonderful children into Lyle’s life, John and William Guinn. Tamra Larsen was an important addition to the family in 1988. Lyle enjoyed teaching his sons and daughter how to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors, and derived great satisfaction in teaching his daughter how to garden and farm their small acreage. They enjoyed camping and spending summers in Island Park, ID. This marriage later ended in divorce, but Lyle and Lisa have remained good friends throughout the years and family was always the most important part of Lyle’s life.

We couldn’t have asked for a better Dad; our Pops and our Hero will be greatly missed. He was a man of quiet ways but with a big heart. He helped many people in many ways when needed. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his brothers and nephews. His siblings are all proud to call him their little brother.

Lyle is survived by his great friend, Lisa; his three children John Guinn (Kim) of Pocatello, William Guinn (Kari) of Pocatello, and Tamra Larsen of American Falls. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; two brothers (Boyd and Lee Larsen); and two sisters (Joyce Richardson and Karma Archibald). He is preceded in death by his parents, Cyrel and June Larsen.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Falls View Cemetery, American Falls. Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair for their comfort. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic it has been suggested that those who attend the graveside service wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations may be given to help for burial expenses.