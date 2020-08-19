Food bank thanks donors

To the editor,

At Aberdeen Food Bank we were getting very low on canned goods, so we were especially grateful to Spudnik and the Ag Days companies who helped in the food drive which gave us 23 large boxes of canned food.

We also are thankful for the hundreds of face masks that were a gift from Retired Seniors Volunteer Program in Pocatello. These will be a big help to our volunteers and our clients with precautions against the spread of Covid virus.

Monty Ledford

for Aberdeen Food Bank Board

