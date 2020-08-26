WildHare Estate Sale
HUGE SALE!!!!
3502 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., A.F.
Tiede Liquidation Sale
Thurs. Aug. 27 5-7:30 p.m.
Fri. Aug. 28 and Sat. Aug. 29 9-3 • Sun. Aug. 30 9-1
House full of furniture. Beds. (One log bed) Dressers. Tables. Poker table. Sofa. Chairs. Book cases. Desks. File cabinets. Washer and Dryer. Antiques and collectibles. Video poker machine. Two slot machines. Ducks Unlimited Collection. NRA collectibles. Ruger collectibles. Golf clubs. Art work. Marilyn in the potato sack. Antique toys. Idaho License plates. MCM Fireplace. Corvette memorabilia. Ammo. A shop full of tools. Sand blaster. Parts cleaner. Bins full of nuts and bolts. Engine hoist. Power tools. Industrial metal cut/off saw. 4 large vices. Anvil. Grinders. Bulk oil changing station. Snow blower. AND Almost everything you would need to build custom golf carts!!!
This is a “SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT” sale.
Bring a truck and a gorilla to help carry!!!
Facebook @ WildHare FleaMarkets & Estate Sales.
Linda @ 208-251-4984