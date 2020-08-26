Legal Notices starting the week of Wednesday, Aug. 26

Appropriation ordinance for fiscal year

City of American Falls quarterly report

American Falls sewer rate resolution

American Falls utility assistance rate

Rockland City schedules three hearings

All three hearing notices are being published in The Power County Press Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2020.

** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING**

HEARING DATE: September 8, 2020

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: 135 S Main St, Rockland, ID 83271

SUBJECT: ORDINANCE NO. 2020-2

ORGANIZATION HOLDING HEARING: Rockland City Council

The Rockland City Council will hear comments from the public concerning a request by Brandon Hatch to annex and zone approximately 5.25 acres of land located at the northeast corner of Pine Street and north of East Fork Rock Creek. Application Materials and the full legal description are available at City Hall.

A previous public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission was held where they recommended approval with conditions of this request.

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing to express their views regarding this proposal. Oral testimony may be offered at the meeting and may be restricted to no more than 3 minutes per person. Written testimony may be submitted up to the time of or at the hearing or submitted to the Planning & Development Services Department. Additional information may be obtained by calling 208-548-2489 or e-mailing clerk@rocklandcity.com.

** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING**

HEARING DATE: September 8, 2020

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: 135 S Main St, Rockland, ID 83271

SUBJECT: ORDINANCE NO. 2020-3

ORGANIZATION HOLDING HEARING: Rockland City Council

The Rockland City Council will hear comments from the public concerning a request by Karl Ostler to annex and zone approximately 0.46 acres of land located at the northwest corner of North Pine Street and south of East Fork Rock Creek. Application Materials and the full legal description are available at City Hall.

A previous public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission was held where they recommended approval with conditions of this request.

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing to express their views regarding this proposal. Oral testimony may be offered at the meeting and may be restricted to no more than 3 minutes per person. Written testimony may be submitted up to the time of or at the hearing or submitted to the Planning & Development Services Department. Additional information may be obtained by calling 208-548-2489 or e-mailing clerk@rockandcity.com.

** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING**

HEARING DATE: September 8, 2020

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: 135 S Main St, Rockland, ID 83271

SUBJECT: ORDINANCE NO. 2020-4

ORGANIZATION HOLDING HEARING: Rockland City Council

The Rockland City Council will hear comments from the public concerning a request to vacate approximately 0.62 acres of land currently used as city road right-of-way located at the northwest corner of North Pine Street and south of East Fork Rock Creek to the adjacent property owner. Application Materials and the full legal description are available at City Hall.

A previous public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission was held where they recommended approval with conditions of this request.

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing to express their views regarding this proposal. Oral testimony may be offered at the meeting and may be restricted to no more than 3 minutes per person. Written testimony may be submitted up to the time of or at the hearing or submitted to the Planning & Development Services Department. Additional information may be obtained by calling 208-548-2489 or e-mailing clerk@rocklandcity.com.

American Falls water rate resolution

Published in The Power County Press Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2020.

RESOLUTION #569

WATER RATES

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, ESTABLISHING A SCHEDULE OF RATES, FEES AND CHARGES FOR WATER IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 8-1-8 OF TITLE VIII OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS.

WHEREAS, the City of American Falls has adopted the Public Service Ordinance #515, which provides that the rates, fees, and charges for water and service for residential use be set by Resolution; and

WHEREAS, the monthly charges provided shall be fairly imposed based upon the amount of water used as estimated by reference to the best information available to the City Council; and

WHEREAS, the businesses using more than four thousand (4,000) gallons of water a month shall be charged the basic rate of twenty five dollars ($25.00), plus such additional amount as the City Council shall determine, and

WHEREAS, all other water users, including but not limited to churches, hospitals, schools, charitable institutions, and governmental institutions shall be charged a monthly rate to be fixed by the City Council.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, effective October 1, 2020 that the rates to be charged for water and service provided by the Municipal Water System to users within City Limits shall be as follows:

(A) RESIDENTIAL USE – BASIC RATE:

1. All single-family dwellings shall be charged the basic rate of thirty six dollars and eighty six cents ($36.86).

2. Duplexes shall be charged the basic rate of thirty six dollars and eighty six cents ($36.86) plus eighteen dollars and forty three cents ($18.43) for each additional unit.

3. All other multi-family dwelling structures, except as hereinafter provided, shall be charged the basic rate of thirty six dollars and eighty six cents ($36.86) for one family dwelling unit and eighteen dollars and forty three cents ($18.43) for each additional unit.

4. Hotels shall be charged the basic rate of thirty six dollars and eighty six cents ($36.86) which shall include the charge for one apartment, plus eighteen dollars and forty three cents ($18.43) for each additional apartment plus two dollars and twenty five cents ($2.25) for each sleeping room.

5. Motels shall be charged the basic rate of thirty six dollars and eighty six cents ($36.86) which shall include the charge for the manager’s quarters and office, plus eleven dollars and seventy cents ($11.70) for each motel unit.

6. Trailer courts shall be charged the basic rate of thirty six dollars and eighty six cents ($36.86) which shall include the charge for the manager’s quarters and office plus eighteen dollars and forty three cents ($18.43) for each trailer.

BUSINESS AND OTHER USERS – BASIC RATE:

1. All businesses using less than four thousand (4,000) gallons of water a month shall be charged the basic rate of twenty five dollars ($25.00) per month.

$36.86 per month

Assembly of God Church St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Bethany Community Church United Church of Christ

Episcopal Church Methodist Church

$41.25 per month

Shooter’s Tavern Klassen-Magnolias

Bingham Co-op Mr. D’s

La Esperanza Mexican NPC International (Pizza Hut)

China City Restaurant B E

Davis Mortuary Power County Security Bldg.

Ken’s Market #1 Falls Grill & Chill Drive In

Rockland Pharmacy Colosseum Gym

Bingham Coop Simplot Soilbuilders

Subway Tres Hermanos

The Ranch M & J Brothers Restaurant

Willow Bay Cafe Oscar Gonzalez

BUSINESS WITH VARIOUS RATES:

Power County Hospital $277.00 High Desert Laundry $ 121.82

LDS Chapel (1 & 2) 55.29 LDS Park Area-Summer 109.37

Power County Headstart 55.29 Power County Courthouse 126.16

St. John’s Lutheran Church 55.29 School District #381 1787.37

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following special category of users be charged at the hereinafter listed rates:

1. Persons using city water for the sole purpose of watering livestock in the City limits – $18.43

2. Fallsview Cemetery District – $ 193.00 per annum to be billed in the month of October.

3. Those residential and business users who are metered will pay a monthly rate of twenty nine dollars and twenty five cents ($29.25) for the first 15,000 gallons of water used and one dollar and fifteen cents ($ 1.15) for each additional 1,000 gallons thereafter, of water used.

4. Those hydrant and construction users who are metered will pay a monthly rate of fifty dollars and twenty five cents ($50.25) for the first 15,000 gallons of water used and one dollar and thirty cents ($1.30) for each additional 1,000 gallons of water used thereafter.

DELINQUENCY CHARGE (8-01-10) ….$5.00 shall be added to each delinquent bill for each certified mailing or personal service provided to said user, to defray the costs of the City in sending out notices.

RETURNED CHECK FEE (8-01-10)…. $20.00 for each returned check.

RECONNECTION CHARGE (8-01-10)….$30.00 shall be charged for each time the water is turned back on because of disconnection of either a water or sewer connection for nonpayment of bills or for activating a non-active account. This will not apply if the water is shut off for repairs only and is turned back on during regular business hours.

AFTER HOURS SERVICE CALL (8-01-10)…. $40.00 shall be charged for all service calls requested after normal working hours, during holidays and on weekends. This fee shall be in addition to any other fees assessed including the Reconnection Charge.

WATER SERVICE LINE INSTALLATION FEE

1” Water Service $1,500.00 plus time and materials

2” Water Service $4,000.00 plus time and materials

All water services over 2” will be based on the Equivalent User Chart plus time and materials.

WATER MAIN CONSTRUCTION FEE…$15.00 per lineal foot of property being served.

FURTHERMORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT: RESOLUTION #396 ADOPTED ON SEPTEMBER 2, 2009, RESOLUTION #414 ADOPTED ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2010, RESOLUTION #441 ADOPTED ON SEPTEMBER 7, 2011, RESOLUTION #461 ADOPTED ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2012, RESOLTUION #471 ADOPTED ON SEPTEMBER 18, 2013 AND RESOLUTION #485 ADOPTED ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2014, RESOLUTION #501 ADOPTED ON AUGUST 19, 2015, RESOLUTION #542 ADOPTED ON SEPTEMBER 5, 2018 AND REOLUTION #546 ADOPTED ON SEPTEMBER 18, 2019 ARE NULL AND VOID AND WHOLLY SUPERCEDED BY THIS RESOLUTION.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 16th day of September, 2020.

MAYOR REBEKAH SORENSEN

ATTEST: City Clerk Terri Miller

SBSCD filing deadline

Published in The Aberdeen Times Aug. 26, 2020.

NOTICE OF FILING DEADLINE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That declarations of candidacy must be filed with the district clerk/secretary of the following political subdivisions no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020. Such declarations are available at the district office or at the office of the County Clerk, 501 N. Maple St., Blackfoot, Idaho.

Seats up for election and locations where Declaration of Candidacy forms may be obtained for the election to be held November 3, 2020, are as follows:

Office Political Subdivision Address

Commissioner, Zone 3 South Bingham Soil Conservation District 58 W Washington, Aberdeen ID

Commissioner, Zone 4 South Bingham Soil Conservation District 58 W Washington, Aberdeen ID

Commissioner, Zone 5 South Bingham Soil Conservation District 58 W Washington, Aberdeen ID

The election will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3, 2020. Individuals who run as write-in candidates must file by September 11, 2020, no later than 5:00 p.m., with the clerk of the district.

I have hereunder set my hand and affixed my official seal this 19th day of August, 2020.

Pamela W. Eckhardt

Bingham County Clerk

Bingham County, Idaho