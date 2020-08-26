Press Top News

A.F. council holds hearing on $9.1 million budget

Public hearing set for utility fees

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council held two public hearings during its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and scheduled a third. The council had no public comment on a proposal to apply for a grant that would buy new playground equipment for the north side of American Falls City Park, and no public comment on its $9.1 million budget.

But a public hearing on a more controversial subject –raising water, sewer and garbage rates, will be on…

