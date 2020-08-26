District wide COVID-19 plan presented

After much discussion at the Aberdeen School Board meeting held Wednesday, Aug. 19, trustees made some decisions on a Covid-19 plan, but left the large plan to be approved next month. The response plan is required from each school district in case of a Covid-19 outbreak in the district.

Present at the meeting to discuss the plan were chairman Todd Lowder and trustees David Wahlen and Sherrie Mauroner.

Superintendent Jane Ward presented a plan she had written for the district. “Our goal is to provide the safest environment for the students and the teachers, but we don’t want to put the district in a position they are having liability issues.”

The plan has what is being done at each risk level and what the recommendations are in each situation. Regardless of the risk level throughout the remainder of the pandemic, everyone is asked to stay home if they are sick, maintain physical distance of six feet from others outside of their immediate family, wear face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible, wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, and if there are large gatherings, they are asked to implement physical distancing, use face coverings, increase sanitation…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!