Increase in Covid-19 cases has been concerning

by A.F. Mayor Rebekah Sorensen

As the school year begins in Power County, the increase of active Covid-19 cases has been concerning. Over the weekend, 25 active cases were reported, bringing the total of officially infected residents to 101 individuals over the last six months.

For reference, the number of active cases (as of Sunday) equates to 0.32 percent of the county population, and total cases add up to 1.3 percent. There have been a few hospitalizations and zero deaths. I am concerned but not alarmed. Panic never helps. But I do not wish to see these numbers increase exponentially. Therefore, here is a reminder to PLEASE:

STAY HOME and isolate if you have been tested for coronavirus and are waiting for results.

STAY HOME if you feel unwell, whether you think it may be coronavirus or not.

Regularly wash and sanitize your hands and hard surfaces.

Practice social-distancing by staying 6+ feet apart from others not in your household.

Wear a MASK if it may not be possible maintain six feet distance, OR if you are in public areas like stores, public buildings, events, or large groups.

For residents that are very worried about covid exposure and high-risk, call city hall and we will assist in running errands and providing assistance: (208) 226-2569.

The discussion on masks and covid has been frustrating. It has been muddled by conflicting information and political discord. It is incredibly serious except it is not? Masks are required some places but not others? Some masks work and some don’t? It is too hard for some to breathe in masks, except when it’s not? What is true? Just DO YOUR BEST to follow the requests above. Kindly encourage others, but do NOT shame or accuse or judge others that are (or are not) wearing masks.

This pandemic is erratic, and it is continuing on and on. Our leaders and doctors are trying their hardest to do what is best during the unknown, and my grateful heart goes out to them while research and situations continually evolve. Quarantine and stay-home orders were first put in place to flatten the curve and keep us safe. Unfortunately, it has also resulted in an escalation of abuse, neglect, domestic violence, and mental illness.

School is a place where struggling kids have the opportunity to connect with mentors and peers and get help. Being in school helps children be seen and have the support they might not receive at home. School gives our kids direction, growth, and a sense of normalcy. As summer ends, it is our duty to follow the points above to keep the numbers low so our schools can stay open.

As mayor of American Falls, I have the opportunity to be an example and do my very best for all of you, and I am happy to do so. I have the responsibility to mask up whether I like it or not and be conscientious for the children that desperately need to be seen and heard. Three of my four kids are attending elementary school this year, and masks are required circumstantially. If my wiggly five-year-old can wear a mask, then so can you.

Let’s look at social-distancing and masks as a social etiquette in respecting others and keeping people safe. If you do not believe masks actually work, politely wear one so others can at least feel safe. This will not last forever, and the more people that mask-up, the less weird it will feel for everyone.

I am so proud of this city and want to thank everyone for their efforts to lift each other during 2020. If we can go about business as normal simply with some fabric on our face, it will be worth it for the children in American Falls and Power County.