October 9, 1956 – August 28, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce that on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, one of Island Park’s greatest cowboys, Timothy Jon Vollweiler, beloved husband of Kelli Vollweiler, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 63.

On Oct. 9, 1956 The World was forever changed, in the small town of American Falls, ID. Tim was born to Ellen Lynn Warren and Arthur John Vollweiler. Tim, graduated from American Falls High School in 1974, began working in his father’s machine shop, married Karen Woodworth shortly after in 1980, had his two daughters, Kortney Lynn and Ellen Nichole.

Inspired by his father’s industrial nature, Tim left American Falls to build a life and a business in the Mountain town of Island Park, ID. Despite arriving in Island Park with only his tireless work ethic and a few thousand bucks in his pocket, Tim opened his own snow removal and excavation business “Island Park Services” in 1998. Tim was a diligent entrepreneur and loved every aspect of his business from the simplest of jobs to the most complex, and he’d happily do them all.

Tim loved the community in which he worked. He treasured the many friendships and relationships he built in Island Park. One of his favorite things was the Christmas Program at the Little Church in the Pines, with which he was involved since the late 90’s.

Tim worked hard, but he also knew how to kick off his boots, throw some meat on the grill, pop open the White Zin, and have a good time. He was passionate about fast cars and trucks, especially if they were red, and made by Ford. He enjoyed restoring old trucks, and one time not too long ago while driving around he came across an old 1970’ Ford High Boy, just like the one he drove in high school. He spent the last several years restoring that truck and even showed it off at a few car shows in the area.

One of Tim’s greatest life moments took place on Sept. 17, 2011 when he married the love of his life Kelli Simper. They were an unstoppable pair who together built Island Park Services into a very successful business and opened Bar 030, one of the best bars in the area.

Tim is preceded in death by his mother Ellen Lynn Vollweiler and his father Arthur John Vollweiler.

Tim is survived by his wife Kelli Vollweiler; his children, Kortney Hinckley (Thomas) of UT, Nichole Carlton (Matthew) of GA, Dusty Brinkworth (Mike) of AZ, Brooke Schweigert (Brad) of AZ, Saige Hall (Nathan) of CT, and Chet Simper (Heidi) of UT; his siblings, Mary Ellen Doering (Harwood) of ID, Artha Lee Chips (Robert) of ID, and Arthur Rick Vollweiler (Phyliss) of ID; many nieces and nephews; and his 17 grandchildren; Addie, Emma, Claire, Mason, Braxton, Carston, Ardynn, Kallison, Dawson, Fynn, Emerson, Tyler, Cooper, Jack, Lily, Royce, and Connor.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 350 Church Lane, Island Park, ID 83429. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.