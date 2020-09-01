Jackman Gale Poulson was born on Nov. 29, 1929 in Aberdeen, ID, to his parents Clarence W. Poulson and Jeniel Jackman. They had three sons, Weldon, Jack and Duane. Jeniel passed away from illness when Jack was seven years old. His father married Irma Beck and they were blessed with seven more children, Barbara Daniels, Connie Koopman, Sharon Funk, Dessa Hardy, Doug, Bryce and Kerry Poulson.

Jack loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served a mission to Sweden as a young man. He married his sweetheart, Shirley Ann Rees on Aug. 26, 1953. Soon after he was called to serve in the Army for two years.

Potato farming was his chosen occupation. Jack and Shirley worked hard and raised seven children on their farm in Aberdeen. They are: Lisa and Rick Montague, Jack and Sheridan Poulson, Scott and Dianne Poulson, Lori and Bruce Claunch, Kara and Craig Peck, Brad and Shauna Poulson, Dwight and Lauri Poulson.

Along with farming, his other responsibilities included serving as bishop of the Aberdeen Second Ward, serving in the Stake Presidency and other Church callings.

Years later he sold his farm to his two oldest sons and retired to Bountiful, UT. For the next 20 years Jack and Shirley served various missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including two missions to Sweden, a Family History and a Welfare mission in Salt Lake City, and a mission to Minnesota. Jack enjoyed singing with the Swanee Singers and the church choir.

Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Aug. 23, 2020 at the Creekside Senior Living Center where he was residing with his wife Shirley Ann. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children.

Funeral services were by Russon Mortuary Chapel, 295 North Main, Bountiful, UT, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. A family viewing was held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the funeral. (Due to Covid restrictions, family only at the funeral.) The interment was at the Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful after the funeral. Friends were invited to the Lakeview Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.