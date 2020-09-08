Legal Notices starting the week of Wednesday, Sept. 9

Synopsis of P.C. Commission minutes

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 9, 2020.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 9, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 1:16 p.m.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved.

POINTS:

COVID-19 Relief Fund was discussed.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for June 22, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 2:35 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 22, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:04 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Board had a discussion on Juvenile Justice and Landfill.

MOTIONS:

Agenda amended and approved for past meeting minutes, Power County Ambulance Administration & Financial Report, Emergency Management Grant, Treasurer Updates, personnel updates, rental updates and building & grounds were approved.

Alcohol Licenses were granted for M & J Kitchen Inc. and La Esperanza Mexican Restaurant

The Board of Equalization convened and approved Assessor recommendations and property Exemptions.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $108,628.60

0003 FAIR BOARD $250.00

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $3,545.51

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $680.65

0008 JUSTICE FUND $1,559.66

0009 DRUG COURT $99.80

0015 ELECTIONS $247.00

0016 INDIGENT $3,980.56

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $30, 654.36

0027 WEEDS $3,965.23

0038 WATERWAYS $12,552.91

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $20.00

Total Amount Paid $182,179.53

POINTS:

Cemetery water contract, lighting incentives, COVID-19 and County Stars Memorial Monument Sponsorship were heard. US Department of Interior and District Inoperability Governance Board agreements were tabled.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive legal advice, personnel, pending claims sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for July 13, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 5:43 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 23, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:16 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Board heard FY2021 Budget requests from Waterways, Assessor, Clerk, Indigent, Coroner, Women’s Advocate, Sheriff, Service Officer, ISU Community Education, and Prosecutor.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive Legal Advise Session was held. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for July 13, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 4:29 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 24, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:16 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Board heard FY2021 Budget requests from Transfer Station, Treasurer, Building Administrator/Weeds, Juvenile Justice, Youth Center, SEICCA, Senior Center, Ambulance/EMS, Adult Probation, Airport and miscellaneous budget items.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved.

POINTS OF ORDER:

Lee Dille appeared before the Commission and was directed to get on the Agenda and return when scheduled.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive Legal Advise Session was held. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for June 29, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 4:29 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 26, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 11:08 a.m.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved.

The Board of Equalization convened and Assessor recommendations were accepted and Assessor valuations were upheld.

POINTS:

COVID-19 Relief Update was heard. Move It Gateway Transmission Line was tabled to a future meeting.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive legal sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated July 13, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 4:14 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 29, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 10:11 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

US Department of Interior was heard. IT/CAI update and District Governance Board Agreement were tabled to July 9, 2020.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, County Stars Memorial Monument Sponsorship and building and grounds were approved. Power County Guardianship Board members were appointed and complete list of members and terms are as follows: Annette Colton January, 2024; Daisy Hernandez January, 2020; Kim Olson January, 2021; Gordy Brown January, 2022; Teri Kendall January, 2024; Chelsy Fehringer January, 2022; Donna Thornton January, 2023; Leslie Ellis January, 2023; Valarie Montelongo January, 2021; Luiz Perez January, 2023; Bambi Hoover January, 2024; Shari Mortimer January, 2024.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for July 9, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:05 a.m.

NOTICES:

Planning and Zoning Appeal process and procedures were presented.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, District Inoperability Governance Board and personnel updates were approved.

POINTS:

Property Tax Relief Program, IT/CAI Services, building & grounds, and budget were discussed and tabled. No COVIDE-19 Updates were provided.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive personnel session was held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for July 13, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 2:36 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for July 13, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:13 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Landfill, Pocatello Airport RAA, and ISU Adult Education updates were provided.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, Letter of Support and Economic Development, Personnel Updates and COVID-19 policies were approved.

Planning & Zoning appeal was heard and decision tabled to July 27, 2020. Personnel update. Public Defense grant clarification and COVID-19 Policies were approved.

Indigent claim no. 2020-3 was denied.

Alcohol Licenses were granted for Mr. Petrol’s Pantry, Jackson’s Food Stores, Inc., Jet Stop, Tres Hermanos, Ken’s Market, Pocatello Trap Shooting Club Inc. and Shooter’s Tavern.

The Board of Equalization convened and approved Assessor Recommendations

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Of fice).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $104,851.77

0003 FAIR BOARD $255.60

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $5,955.23

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $2,441.20

0008 JUSTICE FUND $25,684.12

0009 DRUG COURT $180.00

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $2,379.30

0015 ELECTIONS $35.38

0016 INDIGENT $4,801.10

0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $3,700.00

0020 REVALUATION $77.42

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $31,216.83

0027 WEEDS $124.27

0038 WATERWAYS $1,564.46

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $34,822.77

Total Amount Paid $237,149.45

POINTS:

Building & Grounds, telework and budget discussion were tabled to July 17, 2020.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive legal advice and Indigent sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for July 27, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 4:39 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for July 17, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:33 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Commission had a discussion on budget and COVID-19 updates.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, Public Health and Safety Initiative letter of intent, telework and building & grounds were approved.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for July 27, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 4:25 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for July 27, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:15 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Building & grounds budget discussion was heard.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was amended and approved. BLM service contract, Ambulance administration and financial report, personnel updates, Treasurer updates, snow removal contracts, FY21 Dedicated Enhanced Emergency Communications Grant Fee Application and Release of Liability and Indemnity Agreement were approved.

Indigent case no. 2020-00004 was approved.

Alcohol licenses were approved for Rupe’s Rockland Café, Rock Bottom Bar, Idaho Unlimited and Tres Hermanos amended application.

Planning & Zoning appeal decision was remanded to present to the Planning & Zoning Board.

Approval of past meeting minutes and budget approval for publication were tabled to August 3, 2020.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 17,613.81

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 250.00

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 1,267.07

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 1,406.85

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 10,574.91

0009 DRUG COURT $ 1,155.85

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 636.05

0016 INDIGENT $ 684.70

0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ 300.00

0020 REVALUATION $ 4,054.52

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 31,281.65

0027 WEEDS $ 4,014.15

0038 WATERWAYS $ 1,049.12

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 24,300.26

Total Amount Paid $ 98,588.94

POINTS:

Search and Rescue, County Fair and COVID-19 updates were heard. No tax cancellations were presented.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive legal advice and indigent session were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for August 10, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 3:15 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for July 31, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:00 am.

MOTIONS:

Agenda and alcohol license for City of American Falls Golf Course were approved.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for August 10, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 9:09 a.m.

|

Tribal sale of grazing privileges

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Sept. 9, 16, 2020.

FORT HALL INDIAN RESERVATION; SHOSHONE-BANNOCK TRIBES RANGE PROGRAM

SALE OF GRAZING PRIVILEGES

Sealed bids are now being accepted for grazing privileges under permit for the next (5) years 2021-2025 beginning in January 1, 2021 and terminating no later than December 31, 2025 on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic interested individuals may contact the Range Program at 208-238-2311 for a Bid packet and one will be mailed to you. Bids must be received by the end of business December 14, 2020 by 4:30 p.m. MST to the Range Program office, you may drop your bid off at the Bureau of Indian Affairs building 49 Bannock Ave., Fort Hall, ID. There is a box located in the front lobby, this box will be checked daily. Bids will be opened on December 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference.

|

Bid Invitation

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 9, 16, 2020.

INVITATION TO BID

The Truesdell Corporation is an EEO employer who is soliciting quotations from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

• State of Idaho

• Transportation Department

• Project Name: Bridge Repair Project

• Federal Aid No. A019(730)

• Bid Date: 09/22/2020 @ 2:00 PM

• Soliciting:

* REM OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS (LEAD REMOVAL)

* PAINTING STRUCTURAL STEEL

* PAINTING STRUCTURAL STEEL (14” PIPES)

* TEMP CONCRETE BARRIER

* R&R TEMP CONCRETE BARRIER

* LONGITUDINAL PAV MKG- WATERBORNE

* SURVEY

* DIRECTED SURVEYING OFFICE COMPUTATIONS

* DIRECTED SURVEYING CREW

* SP TEMPORARY TRAFFIC CONTROL DESIGN AND OPERATIONS

Minority Goal: 15% DBE

Estimating Contact:

Patrick Lambson: Phone: (602) 437-1711 Fax: (602) 437-1821

estimating@truesdellcorp.com

Quotes are due by 5:00 PM the day before the bid date. We will make every effort to assist interested DBE Firms in obtaining plans, construction documents, bonding, lines of credit, insurance, equipment, materials or related services or supplies.

All qualified firms will be fairly evaluated.

|

Falls Irrigation

notice of election

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 9, 16, 2020

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE FALLS IRRIGATION DISTRICT:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held for the purpose of electing a Director for Division #1 and Division #5 of the Falls Irrigation District, Power County, Idaho, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Polls will be open from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

POLLING PLACE FOR ALL DIVISIONS:

The Boardroom of the

Falls Irrigation District

310 Valdez St.

American Falls, Idaho

TO BE A QUALIFIED ELECTOR, you must be:

1. At least 18 years of age

2. A qualified elector of the State of Idaho

3. A resident of Power County

4. The owner of land (district acres classed as irrigable acres) located within the boundaries of the Falls Irrigation District, which is currently being assessed by the District. Interruptible water rental acres are not considered to be district acres.

THE VACANCY TO BE FILLED in Division #1 is currently held by Jerome Clinger and Division #5 is currently held by Steven Isaak. The terms for the newly elected Directors will expire as of January 1, 2023.

QUALIFIED CANDIDATES desiring to serve in this position may pick up a petition form at the Falls Irrigation District Office during regular business hours. To fill this vacancy, you must be a qualified elector and you must own land in the Division in which you desire to serve. A map is available at the District Office from which to determine your Division.

PETITIONS MUST BE FILED with the District Secretary between 60 and 40 days before the election date (after September 4, 2020 and before September 24, 2020).

IF ONLY ONE QUALIFIED CANDIDATE FILES a legal petition for each of the vacancies, the candidates will be declared elected and no election will be held.

Terrell O. Sorensen

Secretary Treasurer

Falls Irrigation District

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!