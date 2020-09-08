Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Stella Mary Barnes Hadley

1919-2020

A glorious reunion occurred on July 14, 2020, when Stella Mary Barnes Hadley passed from this frail mortal life to be with loved ones on the other side of the veil. Stella passed away in an assisted living home in Nampa, ID, from incidences of age. She was 100 years and 319 days young.

Stella was born on Aug. 30, 1919, in Neola, Duchesne County, UT, the seventh of nine children to Hugh and Charlotte Aline Blanchard Barnes. Stella started school in Neola and discovered a love of reading that stayed with her for her entire life.

When she was eight years old, the family moved to Farmington, UT. She finished her schooling there. During high school, she was awarded a certificate for being able to type 100 words a minute. She graduated second in her class from Davis County High School in Kaysville, UT, in May of 1937.

The Barnes family moved, after her graduation, to Landing, ID. It was there she became acquainted with her future eternal companion, Thomas Alvin Hadley. Stella began attending the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City the fall of 1937. However, in the spring of 1938 she had the opportunity to obtain employment as the secretary in the County Extension Office in American Falls, ID. She held this position until her marriage in 1941.

After Alvin graduated from the University of Idaho in June of 1941, he accepted a job with the Farm Security Administration in St. Anthony, ID. Stella and Alvin were married on Aug. 21, 1941, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To this marriage were born five daughters: Ilene, Karen, Marcia, Mavis, and Debra.

Alvin’s job with the FSA provided them the opportunity to live in several communities in Idaho during the next year and a half. In the spring of 1943, Alvin and Stella returned to the Hadley Ranch in Landing, at the request of his parents, to live and help take care of the ranch. Due to harsh winters and dry summers, the family moved to Montour, ID, on March 15, 1944. This would be Alvin and Stella’s final move. On their ranch there they raised their five daughters; prize winning registered Herefords and well-bred saddle horses, with all the feed needed; chickens for the eggs to sell; Stella’s huge garden; and milked cows.

The gospel of Jesus Christ was always a major part of Stella’s life from the time her older brother baptized her in the irrigation ditch in Neola, UT. She and Alvin, with a handful of other church members, were instrumental in starting a branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1949 in the Sweet Valley. Stella taught classes on gospel topics for over 25 years. She had a great love for the scriptures and loved to share that with others.

Even though Stella, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, will be missed by those who are her descendents here on earth, they are so grateful for the life she led and the example she was of a hardworking rancher’s wife who loved her family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. The family is so grateful to a loving Father in Heaven who has granted her the righteous desires of her heart — to be able return to be with Him and her loving eternal companion and other loved ones once again.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; parents, Hugh and Charlotte Barnes; her brothers: Hugh, James, and Everett; and sisters: Dora, Kate, Lola, Ona, and Vonda; and three sons-in-law: Jerry Laymon, Ed Breckenridge, and Tom Bassett.

Stella is survived by her five daughters: Ilene Laymon of Ogden, UT; Karen Aldridge of Montour, ID; Marcia Breckenridge and Mavis Bassett of Provo, UT; and Debra (Terry) Hawkins of Horseshoe Bend, ID; 18 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A public viewing was held on July 24, 2020, at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID, with internment on July 25 in the Sweet – Montour Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Stella’s name to the Sweet – Montour Cemetery.