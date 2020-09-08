Gary Lorin Warner, 76, of Aberdeen, ID, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at home with family.

Gary was born Oct. 20, 1943 to Lorin and Wanda Warner. He spent his whole life in Aberdeen. After graduating from Aberdeen High School, he went to work at the local starch plant. On Nov. 20, 1963 he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Martinsen. They had three children, Brett, Jana and Shana.

Gary also worked at Kraft Cheese in Aberdeen. After a few years, he apprenticed in plumbing under his father-in-law, Reid Martinsen. Gary then went to work at Boise Cascade for many years. He retired from R Homes and started his own plumbing business in Aberdeen.

Gary loved camping, fishing, hunting, golf and bowling. He was always up for a card game. His true love was gardening and his roses.

He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and one grandson. Gary is survived by his wife Lois, son Brett (Lisa) Warner, Jana (Ernest) Landvatter, and Shana (Ian) Schneider. He has ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The graveside service was at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Aberdeen Cemetery.