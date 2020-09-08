Nellie Reynolds, 93

Our mother Nellie Marie Findlay Moon Reynolds went to her eternal home on Aug. 31, 2020 to be with beloved family members who preceded her.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1927 in Blackfoot, ID, to James and Grace Walker Findlay and passed away Aug. 31, 2020 at the Power County Nursing Home in American Falls, ID. She was raised in Blackfoot where she attended school. She married Leo Moon in November 1944 and lived on a farm in the Sterling area for over 60 years before moving into the Power County Nursing Home where she lived the last four years.

After Leo’s death in 1969, Nellie married Don Reynolds in January 1971.

Nellie was a member of LDS Ward 2 and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She loved camping, fishing, and playing pool. She also loved owls and had collected many owl themed items over the years. One of her fondest memories was of a trip to Alaska.

Nellie is survived by her husband, Don Reynolds; children, Dale Moon, Donna (Dennis) Jessop, Darryl (Dawn) Moon and Duane Moon (Ted Benoit); stepchildren, Kathie (Brian) Sines, Debra Winn, Pattie (Rick) Peterson, Rick (Crystel) Reynolds, Terrie (Bill) Seid, Shelly (R.L.) Kahler; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Munson of Blackfoot; 13 step-grandchildren, 17 step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, son Dean Moon, who was killed in Vietnam, son Archie Moon, who died at birth, grandson Bill Moon, brother Kay (Irene) Findlay and sister Aileen Rowe.

There was a private family viewing before cremation. Burial was at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. The family requests those attending observe social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary in Aberdeen.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Power County Hospital Nursing Home for their love and excellent care and to the LDS Elders for giving Mom her final blessing.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.